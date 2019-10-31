Blues' Sammy Blais: Answers promotion with goal
Blais (undisclosed) scored a goal on his lone shot and had four PIM in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Wild.
Blais had been banged up in recent days but was deemed fit for a promotion to the Blues' top line Wednesday, and he responded with his fourth goal of the season. The 23-year-old unloaded a heavy wrist shot from the right faceoff dot seven minutes into the second period and finished the night with just over 15 minutes of ice time. The opportunity is there for Blais to grab hold of a prime role and he should be on your radar as long as he's skating with Jaden Schwartz and Brayden Schenn.
