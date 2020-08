Blais (undisclosed) will return to the lineup for Friday's Game 2 versus Vancouver, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Blais missed Wednesday's Game 1 against the Canucks with an undisclosed injury, but he'll return to a bottom-six role for Friday's contest. The 24-year-old winger picked up an assist and registered 11 hits during the Blues' three round-robin contests.