Blais has a false positive COVID-19 test, and he'll return to the lineup for Monday's game versus the Kings, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Blais is slated to play on the second line with Brayden Schenn and Mike Hoffman. The 24-year-old injects a physical presence to the lineup -- he dished out 155 hits over 40 games last year -- but he has modest offensive upside with three points through eight games this season.