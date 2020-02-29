Blues' Sammy Blais: Back in action Saturday
Blais will play in Saturday's game versus the Stars, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Blais was a healthy scratch for Thursday's game versus the Islanders, and head coach Craig Berube said he wanted the 23-year-old winger to elevate his game. He'll be back in the fold against the divisional opponent, and with a fourth-line deployment on tap, he'll likely continue to be a physical presence. He already has a team-high 131 hits through just 34 games.
