Blais (thumb) skated on the fourth line at practice and will play against Boston on Saturday, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Blais' participation in the morning skate is a good indication that the fourth-line winger will be back in action following a one-game absence. The 23-year-old has collected five points in nine games this season, more points than Blais had in 32 games in 2018-19.