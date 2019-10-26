Blues' Sammy Blais: Back in action
Blais (thumb) skated on the fourth line at practice and will play against Boston on Saturday, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
Blais' participation in the morning skate is a good indication that the fourth-line winger will be back in action following a one-game absence. The 23-year-old has collected five points in nine games this season, more points than Blais had in 32 games in 2018-19.
