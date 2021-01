Blais (suspension) had one shot on goal and logged 8:06 of ice time in Wednesday's 2-1 shootout loss to San Jose.

Blais returned from a two-game suspension and was slotted on the left side of the Blues' fourth line. He received a team-low 12 shifts and didn't make much of a dent on the scoresheet. The 24-year-old had six goals and seven assists in 40 games last year and is strictly a bottom-six role player at this stage.