Blais recorded an assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings.

Blais set up Nathan Walker for a goal at 4:38 of the first period. The 24-year-old Blais didn't do a ton on the stat sheet, but he was effective on the ice. It's been a middling start to the year for the Quebec native -- he has five points, 11 shots on goal, 42 hits and a plus-1 rating through 15 games. He hasn't produced enough offense to warrant much consideration in fantasy.