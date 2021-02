Blais had a pair of assists and added two shots and one hit in Tuesday's 4-3 win over Arizona.

Blais drew the primary helper on back-to-back St. Louis goals, setting up Mike Hoffman late in the first period and Justin Faulk early in the second. That's a nice night's work for the third-liner, who received just over 11 minutes of playing time. Blais has one goal and two assists with a plus-4 rating in five games this season.