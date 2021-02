Blais (undisclosed) is a game-time decision for Saturday's game against the Coyotes, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Blais missed Friday's practice, and his final status won't be determined until warmups start. With Zach Sanford (illness) and Tyler Bozak (upper body) both ruled out, Mackenzie MacEachern was recalled from the taxi squad to add depth in case Blais can't go.