Blais provided two goals in the Blues' 5-2 victory over Washington on Friday.

Blais certainly isn't known for games like this. Through 57 appearances in 2022-23, he's contributed six goals and 14 points. The 26-year-old also has only 23 goals in 190 career contests, but he's been finding the back of the net lately, providing four markers -- along with two assists -- over his last five games. It helps that Blais averaged 14:55 of ice time over four contests from March 9-15 and logged 13:29 versus Washington, which is up from just 10:36 over his first 52 outings.