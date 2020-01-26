Blues' Sammy Blais: Could be back soon
Blais (wrist) could return shortly after the All-Star break, Lou Korac of NHL.com
Coach Craig Berube suggested Blais and Colton Parayko (upper body) are both close to returning to the lineup. Blais underwent wrist surgery in November and was expected to be out until late January at a minimum. The winger will need to be activated from injured reserve -- it's unclear if he'd immediately rejoin the Blues or if he'll need a conditioning stint with AHL San Antonio first.
