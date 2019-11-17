Blues' Sammy Blais: Dished out four hits
Blais recorded a minus-1 rating and four hits during Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Ducks.
Blais was bumped up to the top six, flanking Brayden Schenn at even strength, and he continues to log consistent power-play minutes as a net-front presence. The 23-year-old forward has carved out a role on the Blues, and he refuses to lose it, as he currently leads the team with 47 hits over 19 games. Blais is also tied with Ryan O'Reilly for fourth with five goals.
