Blues' Sammy Blais: Dishes out two hits
Blais posted a shot on net, two hits and a minus-1 rating in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Predators.
Blais was much more productive in the first game of the home-and-home series, as he recorded an assist and five hits Saturday. The 23-year-old was quite productive prior to suffering a wrist injury, but he's struggled lately with just two points over nine games. However, he continues to be a physical force with 43 hits in that stretch.
