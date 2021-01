Blais has served his two-match ban and will be available against the Sharks on Wednesday.

Blais figures to jump into a fourth-line role over Kyle Clifford if he does get into Wednesday's contest, which means fantasy players shouldn't be expecting him to log much more than the 9:30 of ice time he recorded Opening Night against Colorado. The 24-year-old winger could be in and out of the lineup all year as a healthy scratch, making him a low-end fantasy option at best.