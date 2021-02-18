Blais (undisclosed) will be a game-time call against the Sharks on Thursday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Blais has been sidelined for the club's last four contests due to his undisclosed injury. Prior to getting hurt, the 24-year-old winger registered one goal on two shots, two assists and 13 hits in five outings while averaging 11:09 of ice time. If Blais does get back into the lineup, it will likely be in a bottom-six role with Austin Poganski the most likely candidate to be scratched.