Blues' Sammy Blais: Garners helper in win
Blais posted an assist and four hits in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Devils.
Blais set up Ivan Barbashev in the third period for the latter's second tally of the contest. The 23-year-old Blais has managed 11 points and 116 hits through 30 contests this year. While the physicality is a plus, the Canadian winger has just three points in the last 10 games, which will likely keep him off the fantasy radar.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.