Blais posted an assist and four hits in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Devils.

Blais set up Ivan Barbashev in the third period for the latter's second tally of the contest. The 23-year-old Blais has managed 11 points and 116 hits through 30 contests this year. While the physicality is a plus, the Canadian winger has just three points in the last 10 games, which will likely keep him off the fantasy radar.