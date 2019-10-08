Blais notched an assist and three hits in Monday's 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Make it four points in three games for the heavy-hitting winger. Blais has 15 hits this season as well, but he's seeing second-line minutes alongside Ryan O'Reilly and David Perron to start the year. The four points already matches his output from 32 games last year.

