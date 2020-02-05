Blues' Sammy Blais: Gets first goal since return
Blais netted a goal on two shots, dished four hits and added two PIM in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Hurricanes.
Blais' goal was his first point in four games since returning from a wrist injury. He had gone nine straight outings without a point. The physical winger is up to nine points, 86 hits, 33 shots and 12 PIM through 24 contests.
