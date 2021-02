Blais (undisclosed) will play in Saturday's game against the Coyotes, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Blais was considered a game-time decision, but after taking line rushes on the fourth line in warmups, he's on track to play. The 24-year-old is lauded more for his physical presence than his offensive upside, but he has nevertheless recorded three points and 12 hits through six games.