Blais had an assist, two PIM and three hits in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks in Game 5.

Blais set up Ryan O'Reilly for a goal at 19:31 of the first period, giving the Blues the first lead of the game. The 24-year-old Blais has produced a goal and three helpers in seven postseason outings. He's added 22 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-1 rating.