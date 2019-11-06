Blais delivered an assist and three hits in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Canucks.

Blais made a beautiful feed to Tyler Bozak for the opening goal at 3:37 of the second period. The hefty winger is up to eight points in 14 games, to go with 49 hits, 21 shots and a plus-7 rating. The 23-year-old has found a home on the third line for the Blues and his production might be enough to interest fantasy owners in deeper formats.