Blais signed a one-year, $1 million contract extension with St. Louis on Thursday.
Blais has appeared in 49 games split between the Rangers and the Blues this season, picking up two goals, eight points and 153 hits over that span. He should continue to deliver plenty of hits while skating in a bottom-six role for St. Louis in 2023-24, but don't expect him to produce much offense.
