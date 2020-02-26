Blais posted three hits and two shots on net across 8:46 in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Blackhawks.

Blais showcased his offensive upside over the first two months before undergoing wrist surgery in November, and he's been eased into action since returning to the lineup. Zach Sanford's emergence and Vladimir Tarsenko's (shoulder) eventual return will likely keep Blais in the bottom six going forward, but the 23-year-old is comfortable in that role as well. Blais has racked up a team-high 131 hits over just 34 games.