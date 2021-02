Blais (undisclosed) posted five hits, two shots on goal and 14:21 of ice time in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Sharks.

Blais missed four games with the injury. It didn't hamper his usual playing style in his return, as the 24-year-old winger brought plenty of physicality. He has three points, 19 hits, six shots on net and six PIM through eight outings this season. Expect Blais to work in the bottom six when he's in the lineup.