Blues' Sammy Blais: Lifted from IR
Blais (wrist) was activated from injured reserve Tuesday.
The Blues had an open roster spot ready for Blais' return, but this move likely means he's in the lineup Tuesday versus the Flames. The 23-year-old hasn't played since Nov. 19 after undergoing wrist surgery, but he's already generated career highs in goals (five) and points (eight) through 20 games. Blais will likely start out in the bottom six, although he often played on the second line alongside Ryan O'Reilly prior to injury.
