Blais scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche in Game 2.

Blais got the Blues on the board in the second period. The 24-year-old winger had 15 points and 103 hits in 36 regular-season contests. He's worked on the fourth line in the playoffs, as the Blues' forward group is now missing just David Perron (COVID-19 protocols).