Blais (undisclosed) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice and, in coach Craig Berube's words, is considered day-to-day, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Blais took a hart hit during Tuesday's win over the Flames and was clearly shaken up, but the 23-year-old finished the game and didn't show any ill effects. The winger may be feeling it now, however, as he was the only player missing from practice. The Blues tested out Ivan Barbashev in his place on the second line and may stick with the unit if Blais can't play Thursday against the Blue Jackets.