Blues' Sammy Blais: Misses Wednesday's practice
Blais (undisclosed) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice and, in coach Craig Berube's words, is considered day-to-day, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Blais took a hart hit during Tuesday's win over the Flames and was clearly shaken up, but the 23-year-old finished the game and didn't show any ill effects. The winger may be feeling it now, however, as he was the only player missing from practice. The Blues tested out Ivan Barbashev in his place on the second line and may stick with the unit if Blais can't play Thursday against the Blue Jackets.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.