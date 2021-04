Blais scored a goal and added two hits in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Wild.

Blais opened the scoring just 3:14 into the game. The 24-year-old winger snapped a four-game goal drought. He set new career highs in goals (seven) and points (14) in just 33 appearances this season. The Quebec native has added 96 hits, 29 shots on goal and a minus-1 rating in a middle-six role.