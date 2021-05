Per Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Blais (upper body) isn't traveling with the Blues for the team's current road trip, which means he'll miss St. Louis' next three games at a minimum.

Blais will have to wait for Wednesday's game versus Minnesota for his next potential opportunity to return to the lineup. The 24-year-old winger has picked up eight goals and 15 points through 35 games this campaign.