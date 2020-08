Blais (undisclosed) did not take warmups prior and will not play in Wednesday's Game 1 versus the Canucks, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Blais sustained an injury in the second period of Sunday's round-robin finale versus the Stars, and it will end up costing the winger game time. Oskar Sundqvist moves up to the third line and Troy Brouwer enters the lineup Wednesday to cover for Blais' absence.