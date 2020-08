Blais produced an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canucks in Game 3.

Blais has a point in each of his last three games, although he did miss a contest due to injury during that. That three-game streak (one goal, two helpers) accounts for all of his offense in five postseason outings. He's added a plus-3 rating, six PIM and 17 hits.