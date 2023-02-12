Blais scored a goal on three shots, logged three hits and added two PIM in Saturday's 6-5 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Blais began his second stint with the Blues in style, scoring a game-tying goal in the second period. He had been far less successful recently with the Rangers -- he closed out his time on Broadway with a 19-game point drought, and he never scored a goal in 54 appearances with the Blueshirts. Blais spent four seasons in the NHL with the Blues to begin his career before he was dealt to New York ahead of the 2021-22 season. The 26-year-old winger has six points, 34 shots, 122 hits and a plus-1 rating through 41 contests this season, though his bottom-six role will likely keep him off the fantasy radar.