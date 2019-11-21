Blues' Sammy Blais: Out for 10 weeks
Blais (wrist) will have surgery on his right wrist, and he'll be re-evaluated in 10 weeks.
Blais is the third Blues forward to get pegged with an extended absence, and he'll join Vladimir Tarasenko (shoulder) Alexander Steen (ankle) on IR soon. The 23-year-old was off to the best start of his career with five goals and eight points through 20 games. Blais will be out until late January at a minimum. The Blues signed Troy Brouwer to a one-year deal almost immediately to help fill the void.
