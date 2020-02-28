Play

Blais (undisclosed) will not play in Thursday's game against the Islanders, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Blais is believed to be dealing with a lingering injury. With the 23-year-old's absence from the lineup, head coach Craig Berube will roll with 11 forwards and seven defensemen -- Robert Bortuzzo will enter the lineup in Blais' place.

