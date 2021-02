Blais (COVID-19 protocols) had five hits and one shot in a 3-0 loss to the Kings on Monday.

Blais missed Saturday's game against San Jose after what turned out to be a false positive COVID-19 test. He was back in the lineup against Los Angeles on Monday and logged just under 14 minutes of ice time. The 24-year-old winger has one goal and two assists in nine games this season.