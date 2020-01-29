Blues' Sammy Blais: Physical presence in return
Blais (wrist) doled out four hits in 11:01 during Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Flames.
A 28-game absence derailed a potentially promising year for Blais, but he brought the physicality in his return. The 23-year-old is up to 74 hits to go with eight points in 21 contest. With Alexander Steen leaving Tuesday's game early due to a lower-body injury, Blais may quickly move up to the third line after returning in a fourth-line role.
