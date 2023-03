Blais scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist, added four PIM and blocked two shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

Blais had a strong all-around game from his third-line role. The 26-year-old winger has racked up six goals and four helpers over his last nine contests. He's up to 18 points, 62 shots on net, 202 hits and a plus-1 rating through 61 outings between the Blues and the Rangers this season.