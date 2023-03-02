Blais posted two shots on net and five hits in the 5-3 loss to the Kraken on Tuesday.

The Blues traded heavy hitter Ivan Barbashev to the Golden Knights on Sunday, so having Blais back in the Blue Note is a welcomed addition. He has posted two goals, an assist and 34 hits over nine games with the team while skating in a third-line role. The 26-year-old is also playing on the second power-play unit, so he'll have some DFS appeal moving forward.