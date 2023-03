Blais had a goal and two assists in a 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets on Saturday.

Blais has four goals (seven points) in 14 games since returning to the Blues from the Rangers on Feb. 9. He played 54 games over two seasons with New York and didn't notch a goal. The line of Blais, Brandon Saad and Brayden Schenn combined for seven points (two goals, five assists) and was the Blues' best trio all night.