Blais was shipped back to the Blues from the Rangers on Thursday in exchange for Vladimir Tarasenko and Niko Mikkola. In addition to Blais, the Blues also acquired Hunter Skinner, a conditional 2023 first-round pick and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick.

It's been a disappointing season for Blais in New York, as he has failed to find the back of the net in 40 games and has frequently been a healthy scratch of late. With his return to St. Louis, the 26-year-old winger no doubt hopes to rekindle the form that saw him score eight goals and seven assists in 36 contests during his final year in St. Louis.