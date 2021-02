Blais scored a goal, doled out three hits and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Blais' tally at 14:59 of the second period gave the Blues their first lead of the game, and they never looked back. The 24-year-old has been in and out of the lineup so far this season, as he was suspended for two games during the opening week and has also sat as a healthy scratch three times. Blais has a goal, nine hits, a plus-3 rating and four PIM through four appearances.