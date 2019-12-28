Blais (wrist) skated at the end of Saturday's practice, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Blais was able to grip a stick during this session, but there's no indication that he'll return ahead of his initial 10-week timeline, which had him returning in late January. However, it's a positive sign that he could be nearing a return. Blais already achieved career highs in goals (five) and points (eight) through 20 games this season, and he's a welcomed physical presence with 70 hits in that stretch.