Blues' Sammy Blais: Returns to ice
Blais (wrist) skated at the end of Saturday's practice, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Blais was able to grip a stick during this session, but there's no indication that he'll return ahead of his initial 10-week timeline, which had him returning in late January. However, it's a positive sign that he could be nearing a return. Blais already achieved career highs in goals (five) and points (eight) through 20 games this season, and he's a welcomed physical presence with 70 hits in that stretch.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.