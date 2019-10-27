Blues' Sammy Blais: Scratched from Sunday's matchup
Blais (undisclosed) won't play in Sunday's game against the Red Wings, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear if anything's actually bothering Blais or if he's simply a healthy scratch, but there's a chance he aggravated his thumb injury during Saturday's loss to the Bruins. He has an excellent offensive touch with three goals and two assists through the first five games of the year, but he's been pointless over the last five, bottoming out with a minus-2 rating during Saturday's contest. The Blues will likely update his condition following Sunday's game.
