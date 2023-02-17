Blais was pulled from the third period of Thursday's game versus the Devils, but head coach Craig Berube expects the winger to be fine, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Blais received a hit to the head and was checked for a concussion, but it appears he has avoided a serious injury. Fantasy managers may still want to check his status ahead of Saturday's game versus the Avalanche.
