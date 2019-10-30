Blues' Sammy Blais: Slated for top-line role
Blais (undisclosed) will suit up for Wednesday's matchup against the Wild, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
Blais missed two of the last three games to injury, but he'll re-enter the lineup for this divisional matchup. He's set to play on the top line with Brayden Schenn and Jaden Schwartz since Vladimir Tarasenko (shoulder) is out. The unit needs a long-term replacement, so if Blais performs well, he could force the Blues' brass to keep him on the line for additional games. He has certainly proved capable of playing with the top dogs, as he marked five points through the first five games while he flanked Ryan O'Reilly.
