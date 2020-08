Blais (undisclosed) will be evaluated for an injury he suffered in Sunday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Stars, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Blais sustained the injury in the second period on a play where he also received a minor penalty for boarding. He was able to get back on the ice during the third period, but the young winger isn't out of the woods yet regarding the injury. If Blais is unavailable for the start of Round 1, Mackenzie MacEachern will likely enter the lineup.