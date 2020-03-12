Blais recorded an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Blais had the secondary helper on Zach Sanford's second-period tally, which stood as the game-winner. In his last three games, Blais has recorded two assists. The 23-year-old winger has 13 points, 155 hits and 56 shots in 40 contests this season. Outside of strong physical play, Blais doesn't add much for fantasy owners.