Blues' Sammy Blais: Tallies game-tying goal
Blais scored a goal on four shots and delivered three hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win versus the Wild.
The 23-year-old banged home his own rebound to tie the game at 3-3 just over six minutes into the third period. Blais was moved up to the top line with Jaden Schwartz and Brayden Schenn three games ago following an injury to Vladimir Tarasenko and has now scored in two of those games. He's an interesting player in his current role. Blais scored three goals in 43 games over his first two NHL seasons, but now has five goals in 12 games in 2019-20.
