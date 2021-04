Blais scored a goal on two shots and added six hits in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Blais entered the lineup for Mike Hoffman, who was a healthy scratch. The 24-year-old Blais took advantage of a top-six role, scoring on a feed from David Perron at 7:21 of the first period. Blais had gone without a point in his last five games. The Quebec native is up to eight points, 19 shots on net and 70 hits through 24 contests this season.