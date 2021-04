Blais scored a goal on three shots, dished two assists and went plus-3 in Friday's 9-1 win over the Wild.

Blais scored in the first period and assisted on both of Ryan O'Reilly's even-strength goals over the final 40 minutes. With four points in his last two games, Blais is thriving in a top-six role. The 24-year-old winger has only seen a part-time role this season, and he's earned 11 points, 22 shots on net, 72 hits and an even plus-minus rating in 25 appearances.